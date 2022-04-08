National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.83. 799,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

