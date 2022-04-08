Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

