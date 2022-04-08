nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 9,749 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

nCino stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $34,507,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

