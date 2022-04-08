Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.85.

NVRO stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $43,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

