New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE NGD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 3,315,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,349. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.84.
About New Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.