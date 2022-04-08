New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NGD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 3,315,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,349. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.84.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

