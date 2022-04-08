New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,373,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

