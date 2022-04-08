New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,877,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

