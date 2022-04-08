Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$101.95 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.88.

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

