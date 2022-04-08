Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

