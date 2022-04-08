NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
LON:NRR opened at GBX 89 ($1.17) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The stock has a market cap of £274.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.76.
About NewRiver REIT (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
