NEXT.coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.00767698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00204073 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021518 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

