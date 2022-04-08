Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NXHSF opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

