NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEP. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 100,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

