NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 58,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,504,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.
In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
