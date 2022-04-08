Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

