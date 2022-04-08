Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

