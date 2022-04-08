Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 300.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Noah worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 26.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

