Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,727 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,106,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,486. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

