Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

A traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

