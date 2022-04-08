Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.05. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

