Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.11 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

