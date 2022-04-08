Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.57 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI stock opened at $510.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.87 and its 200 day moving average is $574.59. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.99 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

