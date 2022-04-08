Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.43 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.82. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

