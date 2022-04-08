Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $434.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.