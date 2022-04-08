Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $353.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

