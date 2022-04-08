Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.76 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. 13,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

