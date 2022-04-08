Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,992. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $321.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.