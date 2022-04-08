Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

NYSE MTD traded up $24.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,392.88. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,406.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,474.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,200.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.