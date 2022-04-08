Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,936 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 13,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

