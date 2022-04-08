Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,500 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Avalara worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,274. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $95.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.