Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,863 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,841 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

