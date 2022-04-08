Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.40. Nordson has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

