Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.01.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

