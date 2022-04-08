NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($44.78).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOEJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €24.20 ($26.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The stock has a market cap of $771.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.22. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($54.24).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

