Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$46.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

