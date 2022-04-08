Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $68,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,701,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.94. 15,170,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,703,084. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

