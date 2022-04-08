Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,253,963 shares.The stock last traded at $92.28 and had previously closed at $91.40.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

