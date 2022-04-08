Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

