NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.33. NOW shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 14,471 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NOW by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

