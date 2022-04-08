Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.36. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 782 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $10,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

