Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 6%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 38,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 862,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.