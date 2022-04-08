NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Trading Up 6.7%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF)

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.