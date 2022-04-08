O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 22.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

