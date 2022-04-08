ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.81.
ObsEva stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
About ObsEva (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
