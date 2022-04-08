ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.81.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

