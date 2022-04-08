Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

