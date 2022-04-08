OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $3.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

