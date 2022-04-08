Oddo Bhf Upgrades MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €12.60 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

MRPRF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.