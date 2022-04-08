Oddo Bhf Upgrades MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €12.60 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

MRPRF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

