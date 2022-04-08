Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $263.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $242.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.65 and its 200-day moving average is $321.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.