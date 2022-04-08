Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.