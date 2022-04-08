Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 8,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.