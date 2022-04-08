Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 8,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
